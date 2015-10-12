Tony Iommi, Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Warren Haynes Recruited for 2016 Rock Fantasy Camp

Steve Vai, Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde and Warren Haynes have signed on for the 2016 edition of Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, taking place February 11–14 in Los Angeles.

The guitarists will take part in the camp’s Q&A sessions and the concluding jam session at the Whisky a Go Go.

Other star participants include Sammy Hagar guitarist Vic Johnson, Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo, Dio drummer Vinny Appice, and drummer Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

Attendees will be assigned to a band and work with guest star counselors to write songs, learn techniques for their instrument and acquire insights into the music business.

The camp includes regularly scheduled jam sessions with counselors based around the music of Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath and others. Campers will also get a video download of the final night’s concert and have opportunities to interact with the guest stars participating in the camp.

The 2016 Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has packages starting at $5,999 and offers a Jr. Rockers program for kids 10–16 for $4,999. For complete information, visit RockCamp.com.