Tool Expect to Release New Album in Early 2014

According to Tool drummer Danny Carey, fans can expect a new studio album from the band in early 2014.

The as-yet-untitled album, which will be the band's fifth full-length studio release, will be the followup to 2006's 10,000 Days.

"Right now, since we haven’t started tracking stuff at this point, it'll be hard," Carey told Loud Wire. "We could have the record finished by the end of the year [2013] — that's a possibility, but the logistics of getting it manufactured and getting the record company in line and all this stuff, I doubt we'll be able to get it out before Christmas. We'll see how it goes. Most likely, it'll be early 2014.”

Carey added that he, Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor (but not Maynard James Keenan yet) are working on new material.

"It's still the three of us right now and four of us it will be soon, you know, just working on all our parts and working on our compositions together," Carey said, adding, "We're working every day on it, and it's going really well, so I'm hoping we'll get into the studio by the end of the year.

"Stylistically, we're trying to push things in different ways, but it always comes out sounding like Tool no matter what we're trying to do."