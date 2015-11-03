Tool Perform New Song, "Descending" — Video

As we reported yesterday, Tool performed their only show of 2015 on Halloween and dressed up as Led Zeppelin for the occasion.

The group also opened with their cover of Zeppelin’s “No Quarter,” which they have not performed live since 1998.

Audio of the entire concert has now been made available, and in it you can hear a brand-new Tool song at the 1:02:40 mark. According to Ultimate-Guitar.com, the song is titled “Descending” and is instrumental.

The video of the group performing “Descending” is below (top video). The entire concert is in the video below that.

Tool Live at Monster Mash 2015 Setlist: