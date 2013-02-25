Tool to Release Handcrafted Anniversary Edition of Debut EP, 'Opiate'

Tool have just announced that they will be releasing a handcrafted, bonus-laden, limited-edition package of their original debut EP, Opiate, on March 26 to mark the 21st anniversary of the six-song release.

The anniversary edition is limited to 5,000 copies and features art direction by Adam Jones, illustrations by legendary artist Adi Granov and design packaging by Mackie Osborne, who has collaborated with Tool on many albums including 10,000 Days, Lateralus and Salival as well as posters and merchandise.

The 5,000 copies will be broken down as 5 x 1,000 runs with each set featuring a variation of the exterior graphics and included bonus items which include a new stereoscopic image for fans to use with their glasses from the 10,000 Days packaging.

The packages will only be available via www.toolband.com on March 26 and there will be no pre-orders. A limit of three packages from each of the 5 x 1,000 versions will be in place.

No word yet on the status of a new Tool CD, which will be the follow up to 2006's 10,000 Days. We'll keep you posted as we receive more updates.