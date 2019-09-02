Tool’s Adam Jones: “Tom Morello sucked at guitar when I met him - and now no-one can touch him”

By now, it’s common guitar knowledge that Tom Morello and Adam Jones grew up together, but the Tool man recently revealed what kind of player the Rage Against The Machine electric guitar maverick was when the pair first met.

“Tom, he was just very inspiring,” Jones told Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho.

“Growing up, he was very animated. I always thought he'd be, like, this actor. He was in a lot of plays and I remember they had this band, and they were terrible. They were called The Electric Sheep.

“But it was fun - there were no concerns of being signed or how important it is. It’s a high school band, and at some point, he needed a bass player, and I have grown up playing violin, and then in high school, I started playing bass, but I always played guitar on the side.

“I'm self-taught, and it's just amazing to me now how much Tom sucked at that moment when I met him, and now no-one can touch him.”

Despite Jones’s admiration for the player Morello became, he didn’t make the cut as one of the 10 guitarists who shaped the Tool guitarist's sound.

A few years back, Morello shared a picture of the Electric Sheep, complete with Jones on bass - dig Morello’s Explorer power stance below.