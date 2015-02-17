Toto Premiere New Song, “Holy War”

Toto have premiered “Holy War,” a new song from their upcoming album, Toto XIV. You can hear it below.

The album, which will be released March 20 via Frontiers Music, is available now for preorder.

“Holy War” is available now—along with another song, “Orphan”—as an instant-gratification track on iTunes when you order the album.

Toto XIV is the band’s first album of new material since 2006’s Falling In Between. It is a realized vision three-plus decades in the making, packed with the masterful arrangements, topical lyrical commentary and melodies that Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro, Joseph Williams and their bandmates bring to life.

"When you put us in a room, and everybody brings in their pieces, the next thing you know it all fits together," Lukather says. "Everybody's performances are top notch. We are really bringing our best out, forcing ourselves to make personal best choices, what's best for the music. I'm really excited to hear what people think."

The band will hit the ground running with a European headline arena tour with appearances at key festivals. The itinerary begins in Glasgow May 21 and takes Toto through the UK, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Italy and Belgium.

Toto XIV Track Listing:

01. Running Out Of Time

02. Burn

03. Holy War

04. 21st Century Blues

05. Orphan

06. Unknown Soldier (For Jeffrey)

07. The Little Things

08. Chinatown

09. All The Tears That Shine

10. Fortune

11. Great Expectations

2015 Toto Tour Dates:

5/21 Glasgow, UK Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

5/23 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

5/25 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester

5/26 London, UK Apollo Hammersmith

5/28 Paris, France Zenith

5/29 Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

5/30 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

6/02 Sonderborg, Denmark Molleparkens Friluftscene

6/03 Copenhagen, Denmark Falkoner Theatre

6/04 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival

6/06 Bergen, Norway Bergen Calling

6/07 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)

6/10 Bremerhaven, Germany Stadthalle

6/11 Berlin, Germany Tempodrome

6/12 Leipzig, Germany Parkbuhne

6/13 Dresden, Germany Junge Garde

6/15 Cologne, Germany Tanzbrunnen

6/16 Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle

6/17 Stuttgart, Germany Freilichtbuhne Killesberg

6/18 Abenberg, Germany Burg Abenberg

6/20 Hinwil, Switzerland Rock The Ring Festival

6/21 Klam, Austria Castle Clam

6/23 Wroclaw, Poland Orbita Hol

6/24 Warsaw, Poland Torwar

6/26 Budapest, Hungary Petofi Hall

6/27 Bucharest, Romania Sala Palatului

6/28 Sofia, Bulgaria Arena Armeec

6/30 Belgrade, Serbia Kalemegdan Fortress

7/03 Milan, Italy City Sound Milan

7/05 Rome, Italy Cavea Auditorium

7/07 Kufstein, Austria Festungsarena

7/08 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle

7/10 Zottegem, Belgium Rock Zottegem Festival

7/13 Morzine, France Morzine Harley Days

7/15 Nimes, France Festival de Nimes

7/16 Vienne, France Theatre Antique

7/19 Taormina, Italy Anfiteatro Romano