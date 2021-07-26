Who’s next: Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover My Generation

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have dropped a new Sunday Lunch video, this time taking on The Who’s My Generation.

Once again the couple have roped in the masked Sydney Jake to lend a hand on guitar, while Willcox’s performance seems to be channeling a sort of safety-pinned Britney Spears aesthetic.

The duo are in good company when it comes to covering The Who’s most iconic track. It’s previously been tackled by garage rock darlings The Count Five, alongside Patti Smith, The Sweet, Green Day, Oasis and, err, Hilary Duff (who, to be fair, offers a more original take than any of the above).

The video also advertises a new range of Sunday Lunch merchandise for Willcox and Fripp’s channel, including T-shirts with stills from some of their favorite sessions. Should you feel the need to make Sunday Lunch last the whole week…

Fripp is currently on tour with King Crimson in the US, so presumably filmed a stack of Sunday Lunches before his departure. Meanwhile, the husband-and-wife duo have also performed a transatlantic duet, which showcases Fripp's better-known ethereal six-string approach. Witness 'Burning Guitars #5' below.