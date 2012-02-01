Trailer for 'Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet' Posted Online

A trailer for a new documentary celebrating the life of guitarist Jason Becker has been release. The film, titled Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet, will be released sometime in 2012.

As many of you may know, Becker suffers from ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was diagnosed with ALS during his time in David Lee Roth's band in 1989 and was given only three to five years to live. While the disease has taken his ability to play guitar, walk and even speak, Becker is still alive and composing.

Becker now communicates with his eyes using a system devised by his father. Thanks to the aid of computers, he has retained the ability to compose, and everyone close to the guitarist maintains that his mind is as sharp as ever.

On March 26, Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Richie Kotzen and more will take part in the Jason Becker's Not Dead Yet festival in San Francisco, which will serve to raise money "toward medical supplies for Jason as well as a trust fund to provide for his future security."