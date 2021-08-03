Tremonti unleashes epic new track Marching In Time

Tremonti have unveiled the video for the title track of new album Marching In Time.

The song follows previous single If Not For You and is reportedly an exploration of a recent chapter of frontman Mark Tremonti’s life, as he once again became a father against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Marching In Time is the album’s eponymous final song, the culmination of the group's fifth record, and seems to channel a mixture of fatherly advice and personal mantra.

Coming in at over seven minutes in length, it offers a suitable scale for its subject matter, blending a belting singalong chorus, with an evolving progressive song structure. Of course, this being a Mark Tremonti project, there’s also a chunky solo thrown in for good measure.

The full release of Marching In Time lands September 24 and Tremonti will be touring the US with Sevendust throughout the month.