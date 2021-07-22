Trending

Tremonti make their thunderous return on new single, If Not For You

The band's upcoming fifth album, Marching in Time, arrives September 24 via Napalm Records

Mark Tremonti performs live in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2019
(Image credit: Gonzales Photo/Nikolaj Bransholm/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

When Tremonti – the band led by Alter Bridge/Creed guitar-slinger Mark Tremonti – announced their fifth studio album, Marching in Time, a couple weeks ago, they promised “thrash-induced fret fireworks, wrecking ball grooves, and searing melodies.”

From the sounds of the album's lead single, the newly-released If Not For You, Tremonti's a man of his word.

Armed, as always, with his signature PRS electric guitar, Tremonti unleashes a bounty of sledgehammer rhythm work, with Eric Friedman delivering some cascading leads in turn.

It's Tremonti though, who lights up the song with a climactic solo that blends speed, his blues influences and a keen melodic sense. You can give the tune a spin below. 

Set for a September 24 release via Napalm Records, Marching in Time was produced by Tremonti's longtime collaborator, Michael “Elvis” Baskette. It follows the band's 2019 concept album, A Dying Machine.

You can preorder the album here, and check out its cover art and track list below.

Tremonti – Marching In Time

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Tremonti – Marching In Time:

  1. A World Away
  2. Now And Forever
  3. If Not For You
  4. Thrown Further
  5. Let That Be Us
  6. The Last One Of Us
  7. In One Piece
  8. Under The Sun
  9. Not Afraid To Lose
  10. Bleak
  11. Would You Kill
  12. Marching In Time
