Tremonti make their thunderous return on new single, If Not For You

When Tremonti – the band led by Alter Bridge/Creed guitar-slinger Mark Tremonti – announced their fifth studio album, Marching in Time, a couple weeks ago, they promised “thrash-induced fret fireworks, wrecking ball grooves, and searing melodies.”

From the sounds of the album's lead single, the newly-released If Not For You, Tremonti's a man of his word.

Armed, as always, with his signature PRS electric guitar, Tremonti unleashes a bounty of sledgehammer rhythm work, with Eric Friedman delivering some cascading leads in turn.

It's Tremonti though, who lights up the song with a climactic solo that blends speed, his blues influences and a keen melodic sense. You can give the tune a spin below.

Set for a September 24 release via Napalm Records, Marching in Time was produced by Tremonti's longtime collaborator, Michael “Elvis” Baskette. It follows the band's 2019 concept album, A Dying Machine.

You can preorder the album here, and check out its cover art and track list below.

Tremonti – Marching In Time: