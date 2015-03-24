Tremonti Premiere "Another Heart" Lyric Video

Below, check out "Another Heart," the new lyric video from Tremonti.

It's the new single from the band's second album, Cauterize.

You can download the single via iTunes today, March 24, and get the complete album June 9. Mark Tremonti recorded Cauterize with producer Elvis Baskette at the helm.

Tremonti, Cauterize Track Listing: