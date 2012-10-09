Tremonti Release "So You're Afraid" Music Video

Alter Bridge/Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti has just debuted the latest video from his debut solo effort, All I Was. Watch the video for "So You're Afraid" below.

All I Was features some of Tremonti's fastest and most intricate guitar work to date, although the guitarist is quick to point out he's far more comfortable in the realm of speed metal.

"It's actually easier," he told Guitar World in our October issue. "Its harder for me to play a song like [the Creed ballad] "One Last Breath," because when you're fingerpicking something and it's just you onstage, if you hit one bad note everyone's gonna know it. But with superfast speed-metally kind of stuff, you can go on autopilot a bit. But I guess it also has to do with the act that I'm comfortable playing this way."

All I Was was released earlier this year on Tremonti's own Fret12 Records.