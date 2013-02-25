Trent Reznor Announces the Return of Nine Inch Nails

It seems Nine Inch Nails are back.

Four years after the band's Wave Goodbye tour, NIN frontman Trent Reznor — who has explained that NIN weren't done forever, just changing focus — has officially resurrected the group.

Tours are planned for this summer and fall, all the way into next year. The lineup will include Reznor, Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Josh Eustis of Telefon Tel Aviv, as well as previous NIN collaborators Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin.

Here's the full statement from Reznor:

NOTE FROM TRENT

Nine Inch Nails are touring this year.

I was working with Adrian Belew on some musical ideas, which led to some discussion on performing, which led to some beard-scratching, which (many steps later) led to the decision to re-think the idea of what Nine Inch Nails could be, and the idea of playing a show. Calls were made to some friends, lots of new ideas were discussed, and a show was booked - which led to another, which somehow led to a lot of shows.

The band is reinventing itself from scratch and will be comprised of Eric Avery, Adrian Belew, Alessandro Cortini, Josh Eustis, Ilan Rubin, and me. The first shows will begin this summer, followed by a full-on arena tour of the US this fall, and lots of other dates worldwide to follow through 2014.

Lots of details and dates to come. See you soon.

TR