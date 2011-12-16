Trent Reznor Says How to Destroy Angels Debut Album to be Released in Early 2012

Trent Reznor's new band How To Destroy Angels -- which also includes his new wife Mariqueen Maandig and frequent collaborator Atticus Ross -- will release their debut album in early 2012.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Reznor said: "[We are] finishing our full-length record, which has fully matured our sound into something that is very unique. I can’t wait for that record to come out, actually probably [in the] first quarter of next year."

The band released a self-titled EP back in 2010, but according to Reznor, fans should expect their sound to have matured greatly since then.

"When we did the first EP, it was the result of six weeks in the studio, just kind of seeing what happened," Reznor said. "We didn’t have a lot of time to explore that much and figure out what our sound is. It felt very close to other projects I’ve been involved in or direct influences, let’s say. [This] sounds like How to Destroy Angels now, instead of sounding like other stuff, so I’m proud of that and I’m excited to unleash it into the wild here."

