Trevor Strnad, singer of the Black Dahlia Murder, dies at 41

Trevor Strnad, lead singer and co-founder of the Black Dahlia Murder, has died at the age of 41.

The death metal band announced Strnad's death on social media today (May 11).

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad," the band wrote. "Beloved son, brother, and shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him.

"A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

The band finished the post by listing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number.

Strnad co-founded the Black Dahlia Murder in 2001, and had been the band's frontman for the entirety of their existence up to this point, singing on all nine of their studio albums.

As news of his death spread, a number of prominent figures in the metal word came forward to pay tribute to the beloved frontman.

A tweet from Two Minutes to Late Night read: "Everyone has an incredibly funny and sweet Trevor Strnad story. No one made aggressive music feel more like home. Truly the best this scene has to offer."

Everyone has an incredibly funny and sweet Trevor Strnad story. No one made aggressive music feel more like home. Truly the best this scene has to offer. 🖤May 11, 2022 See more

"RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans," wrote Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta on Twitter. "Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more."

RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more. ❤️❤️❤️May 11, 2022 See more

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton also paid tribute on social media to Strnad, writing, "Sending out love & light to the @bdmmetal family & everyone that loved Trevor – which is pretty much anyone that ever met him."