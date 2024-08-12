“I was really into Django Reinhardt, Pat Metheny, and Wes Montgomery, but I also loved Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin. I asked him if I could have a guitar that does it all”: Trey Anastasio discusses the birth of his iconic Languedoc Koa 1 guitar

By
Contributions from
published

The Phish virtuoso has championed Paul Languedoc’s “genius”, which turned his scattershot six-string dreams into a reality

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Phish guitarist and latest Guitar World cover star Trey Anastasio has praised Paul Languedoc’s “genius” luthier skills while discussing the origins of his famed Koa electric guitar.

The instrument stands out for both its design and sound, created as a hybrid of several guitars – and sonic templates – merged into one to Anastasio’s varying demands. It has remained a staple of his live rig and has played a huge part in the creation of some of Phish’s most critically acclaimed work.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

With contributions from