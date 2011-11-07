Trivium and In Flames Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour for 2012

Trivium and In Flames have just announced the dates for a lengthy co-headlining trek through North America next year. You can check out all of the tour dates -- which will feature support from Veil of Maya -- below.
Trivium released their latest album, In Waves, this past August via Roadrunner Records. In Flames' latest effort, Sounds of a Playground Fading, hit stores back in February via Century Media.
Trivium and In Flames North American Tour Dates
- Jan. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
- Jan. 13 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Jan. 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
- Jan. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero
- Jan. 17 - Ybor City, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
- Jan. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
- Jan. 20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
- Jan. 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
- Jan. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
- Jan. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
- Jan. 25 - Winnipeg, MA @ Burton Cummings
- Jan. 27 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Events Centre
- Jan. 28 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall Ballroom
- Jan. 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
- Feb. 01 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
- Feb. 02 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
- Feb. 03 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
- Feb. 04 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
- Feb. 06 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
- Feb. 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
- Feb. 08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
- Feb. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
- Feb. 10 - Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
- Feb. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Beaumont Club
- Feb. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
- Feb. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
- Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
- Feb. 17 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
- Feb. 18 - New York, NY @ Best Buy Theater
- Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
- Feb. 21 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues