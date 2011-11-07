Trivium and In Flames Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour for 2012

Trivium and In Flames have just announced the dates for a lengthy co-headlining trek through North America next year. You can check out all of the tour dates -- which will feature support from Veil of Maya -- below.

Trivium released their latest album, In Waves, this past August via Roadrunner Records. In Flames' latest effort, Sounds of a Playground Fading, hit stores back in February via Century Media.

Trivium and In Flames North American Tour Dates