Trivium and In Flames Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour for 2012

Trivium and In Flames have just announced the dates for a lengthy co-headlining trek through North America next year. You can check out all of the tour dates -- which will feature support from Veil of Maya -- below.

Trivium released their latest album, In Waves, this past August via Roadrunner Records. In Flames' latest effort, Sounds of a Playground Fading, hit stores back in February via Century Media.

Trivium and In Flames North American Tour Dates

  • Jan. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
  • Jan. 13 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
  • Jan. 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
  • Jan. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero
  • Jan. 17 - Ybor City, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
  • Jan. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
  • Jan. 20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
  • Jan. 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
  • Jan. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
  • Jan. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
  • Jan. 25 - Winnipeg, MA @ Burton Cummings
  • Jan. 27 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Events Centre
  • Jan. 28 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall Ballroom
  • Jan. 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
  • Feb. 01 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
  • Feb. 02 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
  • Feb. 03 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
  • Feb. 04 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
  • Feb. 06 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
  • Feb. 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
  • Feb. 08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
  • Feb. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
  • Feb. 10 - Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
  • Feb. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Beaumont Club
  • Feb. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
  • Feb. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
  • Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
  • Feb. 17 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
  • Feb. 18 - New York, NY @ Best Buy Theater
  • Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
  • Feb. 21 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues