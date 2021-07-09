Trivium release one of the standout metal tracks of the year so far, In the Court of the Dragon

Orlando metal heavyweights Trivium have unleashed a brand-new single, In The Court Of The Dragon.

Available now on all DSPs, the track bears everything a Trivium fan – or any metal fan, for that matter – could ever desire: a monolithic main riff that generates more energy than the Large Hadron Collider, a breakdown that'll see you moshing on your own in your living room and plenty of searing lead guitar work from Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu.

Watch the track's killer accompanying music video – directed by Ryan Mackfall – below.

The new cut was first conceived in 2020 during the height of lockdown. “We started putting together the riffs for what would become In the Court of the Dragon last year with no touring on the horizon,” explains bassist Paolo Gregoletto.

“We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room.”

And as Gregoletto reveals, the track's meaning was also spawned from Covid. “The title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers,” he says.

“The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we've all been living in for the last year. Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating.

He continues, “Similar to some of our past songs and albums, this song began with lyrics rooted in mythology. but unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music.

“Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a one-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations.”

(Image credit: Trivium)

Trivium are currently working on their 10th studio album and followup to 2020's What the Dead Men Say. Whether In the Court of the Dragon will appear on the upcoming full-length remains to be seen.

In other news, Matt Heafy recently revealed that he now makes more money from Twitch than from all of Trivium's digital streaming revenue combined.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the frontman revealed that his popular Twitch channel generated just shy of $10,000 per month in 2019, compared to the $11,000 per month earned – but shared – from Trivium's streaming revenue.