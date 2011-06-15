Trivium to Release New Album, 'In Waves,' on August 9

Florida metal titans Trivium will release their new album, In Waves, on Aug. 9. This will be the band's first album of original material in almost three years, following 2008's critically acclaimed Shogun.

The video for "In Waves" will premiere this Friday at altpress.com in the US and on NME.com in the UK.

In the words of vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy, this new album is the culmination: "In Waves to us … is Trivium. In Waves is the music, the artwork, the videos and the live show; they are all part of an interconnected whole. There's no question about it, in our eyes, that this is the most complete project we’ve ever done. We think we’ve finally made the record that we’ve always strived to make."

The band have revealed that there is a unifying theme to In Waves, but made clear that it is not a concept album. Heafy continued, "The album is not a concept record, but there is a certain theme to all of the visuals and sonically and visually it all ties together. We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished with In Waves and we are excited to share it with everyone.”

Track listing for In Waves:

1. Capsizing the Sea

2. In Waves

3. Inception of the End

4. Watch The World Burn

5. Dusk Dismantled

6. Black

7. Built To Fall

8. Caustic Are the Ties That Bind

9. A Skyline's Severance

10. Forsake Not the Dream

11. Chaos Reigns

12. Of All These Yesterdays

13. Leaving This World Behind

A two-disc special edition will also be available. It features five bonus tracks, plus a DVD with a 40-minute, behind-the-scenes documentary, as well as an exclusive concert filmed in a warehouse located in Orlando, Florida, which is the band's stomping grounds. This concert features the first performances of tracks from In Waves, along with Trivium classics.