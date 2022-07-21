Two Notes Audio Engineering joins forces with Steve Stevens for new signature collection of virtual cabs

The guitar cab emulation experts at Two Notes Audio Engineering have joined forces with electric guitar titan Steve Stevens to create a new collection of virtual cabs.

The Steve Stevens Platinum Collection consists of five cabs in total – the Brit71 Sig 412 Green, Brit80 Ace 412 Vint, Purple Raygun 412 DL, Silversonic 212 Jen C12, and BritMalibus 412 Black – each of them modeled from a 4×12 from the Billy Idol guitarist's personal collection.

All were captured at Studio 606 by the Neve 8028 recording console from Sound City Studios. We'll take you through each of the virtual cabs below.

The BritMalibus 412 Black is captured from a late 70’s straight Marshall cab outfitted with original Celestion G12M BlackBack Drivers, and features (opens in new tab) "a broad mid-range attack fused with a capped top-end," while the SilverSonic 212 Jen C12 takes after a vintage Sears Silvertone 2×12, outfitted with original Jensen C12 drivers, and comes with "an exquisite balanced frequency response and lush saturated overtones – all capped with a touch of vibey mid-range bite."

The Brit71 Sig 412 Green, meanwhile, is inspired by a 1971 Marshall Basketweave 4×12 cab, outfitted with vintage Celestion Greenbacks, and boasts a potent "mid-range attack and a silky smooth top-end." The Purple Raygun 412 DL, in turn, emulates Stevens' Scumback Purple Raygun cabinet, and is outfitted with a quartet of David Laboga MAMZER30 drivers and "a ballsy fat midrange and a tight, controlled low end."

Finally, there's the Brit80 Ace 412 Vint, which takes after Stevens' '80s-era Marshall 4×12 cab. Outfitted with vintage Celestion V30 Drivers, this is said (opens in new tab) to be the cab Stevens used for his guitar work on Michael Jackson’s smash hit, Dirty Diana.

(Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

The Two Notes Steve Stevens Platinum Collection is available now – exclusively from the Two Notes store – for 39€/$, with individual cabinets from the collection ringing up at 10€/$.

Customers who purchase the Steve Stevens Platinum Collection are also eligible for a free full lifetime license to Two Notes’ Torpedo Wall of Sound software.

For more info on the full collection, visit Two Notes' website (opens in new tab).