Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown Premiere New Song, “On To the Next"

Today, we've teamed up with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown to premiere the lyric video for their new song, “On To the Next." You can check it out above.

"Onto the Next" is the first single from the band's as-yet-untitled new album, which is set to come out later this summer.

In the meantime though, the band will begin an extensive American tour with Black Stone Cherry tonight in Greenville, SC. You can examine the band's full itinerary below.

For more on Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, follow along on Facebook.

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown w/Black Stone Cherry 2019 Tour Dates:

3/29: Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

3/30: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

3/31: Mcminnville, TN @ Volcano Room at Cumberland Caverns

4/4: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

4/5: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

4/6: Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

4/11: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

4/12: Lafayette, IN @ Lafayette Theater

4/13: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

4/18: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop Concert Lounge

4/19: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

4/20: Racine, WI @ Rt 20

4/25: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

4/26: Fredericksburg, VA @ Hard Times Four Mile Fork

4/27: Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

4/29: Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

4/30: Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

5/1: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

5/4: Panama City Beach, FL @ Panama City Bike Week*

5/16: Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater

5/17: Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

5/18: Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

5/24: Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

5/26: Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma*

5/31: Huntington, WV @ V Club

6/22: Bristol, TN @ Thunder Mountain Music Park