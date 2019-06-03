Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown Share New "Shock & Awe" Video

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown have announced their third album, Truth and Lies, due June 28 via Snakefarm Records. In advance of the record’s release the band have shared the official video for the leadoff track, "Shock & Awe."

Said Bryant about the song, “I hope this doesn’t sound egotistical, but when you press play on the record and ‘Shock & Awe’ starts, I think: ‘That's the Shakedown!’ It could be no one else making that noise.”

