U2 to Reissue 'Achtung Baby' for 20th Anniversary

U2 will be marking the 20th anniversary of Achtung Baby with a deluxe reissue package.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the reissue will feature unseen footage of the band and rare versions of some of their most famous hits.

"There's some very interesting alternative versions that we discovered of songs that wouldn't have seen the light of day," said U2 guitarist the Edge. He also described the songs as sounding "like Achtung Baby out of focus."

U2 manager Paul McGuinness added: "If you pile a lot of extra material and packaging and design work into a super-duper box set, there are people who will pay quite a lot for it, so you can budget it at a very high level and pump up the value."

As previously reported, the band were ranked No. 1 on Forbes' recent list of the highest-paid musicians in the world.