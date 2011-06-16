Forbes: U2 Are World's Highest-Paid Musicians

Forbes.com recently published their list of the world's highest-paid musicians. Taking the top slot was U2, with an yearly earning of around $195 million.
Their entry on the list reads: "The ageless rockers are wrapping up the most lucrative tour in the history of music: By the time U2's two-year trek ends this summer, the band will have sold $700 million worth of tickets over two years and played to more than 7 million people."
Other entries on the list include:
- 2. Bon Jovi
- 6. Paul McCartney
- 8. The Eagles
- 10. Dave Matthews Band
- 16. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- 18. AC/DC (tie)
- 18. Muse (tie)
You can view the full list here.