UFO Reveal Track Listing for New Album, 'A Conspiracy of Stars'

UFO will release a new studio album, A Conspiracy of Stars, March 3 via Steamhammer/SPV.

The band, which consists of Phil Mogg (vocals), Paul Raymond (keyboards, guitar), Andy Parker (drums), Vinnie Moore (guitar) and Rob De Luca (bass), recorded the album—their 22nd studio effort—in the U.K.

Most of the new music, which is full of meaty riffs, distinctive hooks and a laid-back attitude, was written by Moore, with lyrics by Mogg. The disc also features a song by Raymond and a collaboration between Raymond and De Luca.

A Conspiracy of Stars was produced and mixed by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Gary Moore). You can find a complete track listing below.

For more about UFO and the new album, visit ufo-music.info and follow them on Facebook.

Track Listing, Digipak:

01. The Killing Kind

02. Run Boy Run

03. Ballad Of The Left Hand Gun

04. Sugar Cane

05. Devils In The Detail

06. Precious Cargo

07. The Real Deal

08. One And Only

09. Messiah Of Love

10. Rolling Rolling

11. King Of The Hill (Bonus Track)

Track Listing, Jewel Case:

01. The Killing Kind

02. Run Boy Run

03. Ballad Of The Left Hand Gun

04. Sugar Cane

05. Devils In The Detail

06. Precious Cargo

07. The Real Deal

08. One And Only

09. Messiah Of Love

10. Rolling Rolling

Track Listing, LP:

Side 1

01. The Killing Kind

02. Run Boy Run

03. Ballad Of The Left Hand Gun

Side 2

01. Sugar Cane

02. Devils In The Detail

03. Precious Cargo

Side 3

01. The Real Deal

02. One And Only

03. Messiah Of Love

Side 4

01. Rolling Rolling

02. King Of The Hill (Bonus Track)

2015 UFO TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY

Fri 20 Germany, Barby - Rautenkranz

Sat 21 Germany, Berlin - K17

Sun 22 Germany, Hagen/Osnabrück - Saal Stock

Mon 23 Germany, Hamburg - Downtown Blues Club

Wed 25 Germany, Mannheim - Alte Seilerei

Thu 26 Germany, Bochum - Zeche

Fri 27 Germany, Siegburg - Kubana

Sat 28 Germany, Affalter - Zur Linde

MARCH

Mon 02 Germany, Rostock - Mau Club

Wed 04 Poland, Warsaw - Stodola

Thu 05 Lithuania, Vilnius - Forum Palace

Fri 06 Poland, Krakow - Kwadrat

Sat 07 Czech Rep., Zlin - Masters of Rock Café

Mon 09 Germany, Burgrieden/Ulm - Riffelhof

Tue 10 Germany, Osterode - Dorster Festhalle

Wed 11 Germany, Freiburg - Jazzhaus

Thu 12 Switzerland, Zug - Choller Halle

APRIL

Thu 16 England, Norwich - Waterfront

Fri 17 England, Cambridge - Junction

Sat 18 England, Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall

Sun 19 England, Manchester - Ritz

Tue 21 Ireland, Dublin - The Academy

Wed 22 N. Ireland, Belfast - The Limelight

Fri 24 England, Glasgow - O2 ABC

Sat 25 England, Newcastle - O2 Academy

Sun 26 England, Leeds - O2 Academy

Tue 28 England, Nottingham - Rock City

Thu 30 England, Bristol - O2 Academy

MAY

Fri 01 England, Falmouth - Pavilion

Sat 02 England, Exeter - Phoenix

Sun 03 England, Salisbury - City Hall

Tue 05 England, Brighton - Concorde 2

Wed 06 England, Oxford - O2 Academy

Thu 07 England, London - HMV Forum