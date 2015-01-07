UFO Reveal Track Listing for New Album, 'A Conspiracy of Stars'

UFO will release a new studio album, A Conspiracy of Stars, March 3 via Steamhammer/SPV.
The band, which consists of Phil Mogg (vocals), Paul Raymond (keyboards, guitar), Andy Parker (drums), Vinnie Moore (guitar) and Rob De Luca (bass), recorded the album—their 22nd studio effort—in the U.K.
Most of the new music, which is full of meaty riffs, distinctive hooks and a laid-back attitude, was written by Moore, with lyrics by Mogg. The disc also features a song by Raymond and a collaboration between Raymond and De Luca.
A Conspiracy of Stars was produced and mixed by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Gary Moore). You can find a complete track listing below.
For more about UFO and the new album, visit ufo-music.info and follow them on Facebook.
Track Listing, Digipak:
- 01. The Killing Kind
- 02. Run Boy Run
- 03. Ballad Of The Left Hand Gun
- 04. Sugar Cane
- 05. Devils In The Detail
- 06. Precious Cargo
- 07. The Real Deal
- 08. One And Only
- 09. Messiah Of Love
- 10. Rolling Rolling
- 11. King Of The Hill (Bonus Track)
Track Listing, Jewel Case:
01. The Killing Kind
02. Run Boy Run
03. Ballad Of The Left Hand Gun
04. Sugar Cane
05. Devils In The Detail
06. Precious Cargo
07. The Real Deal
08. One And Only
09. Messiah Of Love
10. Rolling Rolling
Track Listing, LP:
Side 1
01. The Killing Kind
02. Run Boy Run
03. Ballad Of The Left Hand Gun
Side 2
01. Sugar Cane
02. Devils In The Detail
03. Precious Cargo
Side 3
01. The Real Deal
02. One And Only
03. Messiah Of Love
Side 4
01. Rolling Rolling
02. King Of The Hill (Bonus Track)
2015 UFO TOUR DATES
FEBRUARY
Fri 20 Germany, Barby - Rautenkranz
Sat 21 Germany, Berlin - K17
Sun 22 Germany, Hagen/Osnabrück - Saal Stock
Mon 23 Germany, Hamburg - Downtown Blues Club
Wed 25 Germany, Mannheim - Alte Seilerei
Thu 26 Germany, Bochum - Zeche
Fri 27 Germany, Siegburg - Kubana
Sat 28 Germany, Affalter - Zur Linde
MARCH
Mon 02 Germany, Rostock - Mau Club
Wed 04 Poland, Warsaw - Stodola
Thu 05 Lithuania, Vilnius - Forum Palace
Fri 06 Poland, Krakow - Kwadrat
Sat 07 Czech Rep., Zlin - Masters of Rock Café
Mon 09 Germany, Burgrieden/Ulm - Riffelhof
Tue 10 Germany, Osterode - Dorster Festhalle
Wed 11 Germany, Freiburg - Jazzhaus
Thu 12 Switzerland, Zug - Choller Halle
APRIL
Thu 16 England, Norwich - Waterfront
Fri 17 England, Cambridge - Junction
Sat 18 England, Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall
Sun 19 England, Manchester - Ritz
Tue 21 Ireland, Dublin - The Academy
Wed 22 N. Ireland, Belfast - The Limelight
Fri 24 England, Glasgow - O2 ABC
Sat 25 England, Newcastle - O2 Academy
Sun 26 England, Leeds - O2 Academy
Tue 28 England, Nottingham - Rock City
Thu 30 England, Bristol - O2 Academy
MAY
Fri 01 England, Falmouth - Pavilion
Sat 02 England, Exeter - Phoenix
Sun 03 England, Salisbury - City Hall
Tue 05 England, Brighton - Concorde 2
Wed 06 England, Oxford - O2 Academy
Thu 07 England, London - HMV Forum