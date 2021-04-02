Unlock whole universes of sonic bliss with Spaceman Effects’ Aurora Analog Flanger

Spaceman Effects has unveiled the Aurora Analog Flanger, a BBD flanger pedal offering a variety of flange, vibrato, lush chorus, phase and filtery spatial effects via custom waveform animation.

The Aurora boasts a five-mode modulation bus with two LFOs, two tape emulations and a static comb filter.

The LFO 1 mode produces a triangle waveshape ideal for a traditional flanger effect at lower speeds and lush chorus and phasing sounds at moderate speeds, while the LFO 2 mode offers discrete control over the rise and fall times, allowing users to craft ramp up, triangle and ramp down waveforms.

Tapping the TRIG footswitch resets the LFO to the bottom, and holding the TRIG switch holds the LFO low.

(Image credit: Spaceman Effects)

The TAPE modes, meanwhile, offer the ability to mimic the tape deck manipulation of early flange effects. Holding the TRIG footswitch down begins the upward sweep, and releasing the TRIG footswitch begins the downward sweep. The REGEN, WIDTH and MIX controls further tailor the effect.

Finally, COMB mode freezes the modulation, and uses the RATE and RANGE controls to set two different static delay times that can be switched by using the TRIG footswitch.

The Aurora is hand-wired and features true-bypass relay switching with soft-touch footswitches. The pedal is available for $319 in silver, blue and red colorways.

For more information or to pick one up, head to Spaceman Effects.