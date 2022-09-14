Valiant Guitars' Oberig Ukraine charity project showcases guitars designed by artists affected by the war

Ukrainian-based boutique guitar builder Valiant Guitars has teamed up with Bare Knuckle Pickups for a new art charity initiative that aims to support Ukrainian musicians and artists affected by the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Titled Oberig Ukraine, the art guitar project comprises custom-made electric guitars designed by artists who have suffered as a result of the war.

The artists who were involved in the project include Serhiy Barannik, Peter Bevza, Andriy Bludov, Evhen and Olena Shopovalovyh and Vladyslava Shershevskoho, all of whom have created instruments that symbolize “the struggle, the inviolability of the spirit, and the might of the Ukrainian people”.

This spirit has been achieved through visual renderings of famous Ukrainian folk songs and classic author songs that have one aim: to tell the story of a nation that explains “where the invincible character and spirit of Ukrainians appeared”.

To emphasize this Ukrainian spirit, Bare Knuckle Pickups has provided each build with a set of Unity humbuckers, which have been stylized to reflect the country’s blue-and-yellow flag.

You can see some of the finished builds below.

Image 1 of 6 Valiant Guitars Jupiter 1 Valiant Guitars Jupiter 2 Valiant Guitars Jupiter 3

There’s been no word on whether these guitars will be auctioned off for charity or if more are on the way, so head over to Valiant Guitars (opens in new tab) to stay up to date with Oberig Ukraine.

Oberig Ukraine is the latest charity initiative to emerge from the guitar world in support of the country, which was invaded by Russia earlier this year.

Recently, Gibson announced plans to auction Paul McCartney and Slash-played Les Paul guitars in support of Ukraine Relief.

Before that, a band of DIY pedal builders assembled for an ongoing Pedals For Ukraine charity auction, which worked to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. At the same time, Reverb hosted a Turn Up for Ukraine fundraiser that donated up to 100 percent of proceeds to the war relief effort.