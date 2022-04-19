Reverb teams up with a host of pedal brands for Turn Up For Ukraine fundraiser

Reverb has teamed up with a host of pedal brands – including Gamechanger Audio, Eventide, Fender, Neunaber and EarthQuaker Devices – to raise money for the relief effort during the war in Ukraine.

From now until May 15, proceeds – in most cases 100 percent – of pedals from these brands and a selection of others will go towards organizations committed to the health, resettlement and aid of those affected by the war.

These organizations include CARE's Ukraine Crisis Fund; IOM, which raises awareness of issues pertaining to migration and aids displaced Ukrainians; Razom, which is providing emergency hospital supplies in affected areas; and the WHO Foundation's Ukraine Appeal, which provides health support for displaced Ukrainians.

Highlights of the Turn Up For Ukraine sale include Gamechanger Audio's visually striking Plasma and Plasma Coil distortion pedals and Light spring reverb unit, Eventide's Blackhole reverb pedal and Neunaber's Immerse Reverberator MkII.

Other brands taking part in the fundraising effort include Chase Bliss, Beetronics FX, Old Blood Noise Endeavors, Walrus Audio and more. New gear will be added regularly. For more information, head to Reverb.

Since the war in Ukraine began, pedal builders across the industry have started projects to help those affected. They include Caroline Guitar Company's FCK PTN fuzz pedal, which raised $9,500 within 10 minutes of its launch; Death By Audio's limited-edition Fuck War fuzz; and Z.Vex's Ukranian flag-adorned Fuzz Factory 7, all proceeds of which went to the World Central Kitchen.

And in the wider music community, artists from across the spectrum have come forth in support of Ukraine and to urge the end of the war.

Last month, members of Rammstein and Faith No More joined forces for a rendition of the Beatles' Come Together in partnership with UNICEF, and more recently, Pink Floyd reunited for a new single – Hey Hey Rise Up – with Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band BoomBox.