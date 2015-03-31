Valkyrie Premiere New Song, "Mountain Stomp" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Mountain Stomp," a new song by Virginia rockers Valkyrie.

The song is from the band's new album, Shadows, which will be released May 19 via Relapse Records.

Propelled by the guitar heroics of brothers Pete and Jake Adams, Valkyrie sound like a blend of American-style doom rockers like Pentagram or Spirit Caravan and classic hard rock like Thin Lizzy, Wishbone Ash and Deep Purple.

Where Pete Adams' other band, Baroness, focuses more on the modern proggy and poppy side of metal, Valkyrie look to proto metal trailblazers for influence while injecting plenty of current inspiration. The album was produced by Sanford Parker (Pelican, Leviathan, YOB).

For more about Valkyrie, visit valkyrieband.com.