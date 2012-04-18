Van Halen Add 18 Dates to North American Tour

Van Halen have added 18 dates to their current run of North American shows. You can get all of the new tour dates below.

The band are currently on the road in support of their latest album, A Different Kind of Truth (buy on iTunes), which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard charts upon its release, selling just over 187,000 copies in the U.S. alone.

Whether or not Van Halen will continue in its current form after this tour is over remains to be seen. In an interview back in February, frontman David Lee Roth was adamant that the band would play things by ear.

"It's a revised spirit, it's a real band," he said. "However temporary it may be there's a real core of strength, an integrity to the band. An obsessiveness to it that will ring true at least for the rest of this tour. To promise anything beyond that, I don't know. That kind of friction and back and forth solicits the best. In the battle of the bands, we actually are a battle of the bands in one band."

New Van Halen 2012 Tour Dates