“One piece of rock and roll history that has remained absent for three decades”: Eddie Van Halen’s long-lost Canada flag Music Man has been unseen for 30 years – now it’s going up for auction

By
published

The guitar was custom-painted for a special Canada Day concert in 1993, and its whereabouts for the past three decades remain a mystery

Eddie Van Halen Canada Day Music Man
(Image credit: Julien's)

Eddie Van Halen’s long-lost Canadian flag electric guitar is to be sold at auction. It takes a headline slot as part of Julien’s bi-annual 'Played, Worn & Torn: Rock N’ Roll Iconic Guitars' auction, having recently re-emerged after some 30 years away from the spotlight. 

Julien's says the return of the guitar – a 1993 Ernie Ball Music Man model – has ignited “a wave of nostalgia and curiosity”. The instrument was built during the period when Van Halen pivoted from Kramer to Music Man, and was notably played during a Canada Day concert in 1993 at Molson Park in Barrie, Ontario. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.