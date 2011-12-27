Van Halen Officially Announce 2012 Tour Plans

After a long wait and much speculation, Van Halen have officially announced that they will be hitting the road in 2012.

A series of videos posted to their official website confirms as much, with "Van Halen on Tour 2012" and "First Tickets On Sale January 10" scrolling across the bottom of each video. You can view the longest of the three trailers below.

The Internet is also abuzz about an official Van Halen album for 2012, although nothing on the band's website has confirmed or denied this. A date of February 7 is floating around, largely due to the appearance of a Van Halen graphic with what could be a release date (see below video). We'll update GuitarWorld.com as we receive more information.

Van Halen signed to Interscope Records in November.