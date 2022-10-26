VegaTrem’s new VT2 Teletrem lets you easily equip a whammy bar to Fender Telecasters

VegaTrem has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of retrofittable tremolo bridge units, the VT2 Teletrem – a nifty gadget that lets guitarists equip their classic or modern Fender Telecasters with a whammy bar.

While purists may shiver at the thought, the application of the VT2 Teletrem will no doubt appease forward-thinking players whose only gripe with Fender’s first-ever solidbody electric guitar is the fact it negates the possibility of any whammy wiggles.

Before, those wishing to strap a whammy bar to a Fender Telecaster – which comes with a fixed bridge plate that accommodates the bridge single-coil and bridge saddles – would have to sanction some serious alterations.

(Image credit: VegaTrem VT2)

Such options would usually include drilling holes in the body to equip a Bigsby B5, and while Telecasters with factory-fitted tremolo arms are available, players have never had the versatility of having both options at once.

VegaTrem’s VT2 looks like a solid solution to the problem. No stomach-turning drilling needs to be done to the body of the Telecaster – instead, the VT2 replaces the bridge unit, and features a hinge mechanism that creates room for the whammy bar.

(Image credit: VegaTrem VT2)

As per the company itself, the VT2 “deeply respects the body of your beloved guitar without the need of making any permanent changes”, and lets the guitar remain fully intact.

Available in two different iterations to cater to classic and modern Telecaster bridge dimensions, the unit uses the holes already drilled into the body, and lines up with the string-through design of the model.

(Image credit: VegaTrem VT2)

Build-wise, the VT2 features marine-grade stainless steel and brass saddles, and allows for both “dive-bombs” and pull-ups of up to half-a-tone.

Both the modern and classic VT2 Teletrems are available now for €265 (approximately $270).

For more information, head over to VegaTrem (opens in new tab).