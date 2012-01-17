Veil of Maya Streaming New Song, "Vicious Circles"

Chicago's Veil of Maya have just released a new track, "Vicious Circles," from their upcoming new album, Eclipse. The song can be streamed in the YouTube clip below.

Many fans have noted that "Vicious Circles" shows off the band's melodic death metal influences, leading many to wonder if this could signify that the band are moving away from their signature deathcore sound.

The follow-up to 2010's [id], Eclipse is set for release on February 28 via Sumerian Records.

Veil of Maya are currently on tour with In Flames and Trivium, and you can get full tour dates here.