Velvet Revolver Guitarist Dave Kushner Forms "Cartoon" Band PusherJones

Ever since that one-off show back in January with former vocalist Scott Weiland, things have been dead silent in the Velvet Revolver camp — thanks in large part to Duff's book tour, Slash's new solo album and the impending induction of Guns N' Roses into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rhythm guitarist Dave Kushner has also been busy as well, putting together a new "cartoon" band called PusherJones, which also features creative director of The Simpsons Dave Warren, singer Frankie Perez (Scars on Broadway), bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer and drummer Joey Castillo of Queens of the Stone Age.

Kushner tells Rolling Stone that the new band is a "cool riff-rock thing," adding, "We're all influenced by everything from Zeppelin and Sabbath to newer bands."

Taking it one step further than being just an animated band, PusherJones are apparently shopping around a pilot episode of a full-fledged cartoon. Take that, Gorillaz!

You can listen to their first single, "Count Me Out," here. The track will be released officially on May 1, and will also appear on the Avengers Assemble soundtrack.