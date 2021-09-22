Hear the pulverising debut single from Vended, featuring Slipknot offspring Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan

Des Moines metallers Vended – featuring Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, sons of Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan – have released their punishing debut single Asylum.

If you’ve not heard of Vended, Asylum might surprise you. It’s a heavy joy-ride of hard rock riffing, pummelling hardcore bounce and doom-y breakdowns. It’s also a clear statement that the five-piece – completed by guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, alongside bassist Jeremiah Pugh – are not content to ride the coattails of their big ticket relative.

Crahan is a force to be reckoned with – bringing a monstrous energy and groove to the track – while Taylor no doubt carries his dad’s vocal DNA, but it’s no knock-off. He has every inch of Corey’s rampaging range (from whispered psycho-babble to Tyrannosaur roar) but also the character and imagination to take it to fresh territory.

It seems it's not about the names, though. There is no ‘meat in the room’ here: Pugh and Crahan have the rhythm section in vicious lock, while Espeland and Grodzicki bring an enthralling combination of frantic, wah-laden lead work and freight-train thrash to the table. It’s a clever arrangement, too – leaving space for each of them to exert a little muscle.

Vended reportedly formed in 2018, but this is the first recording we’ve heard from them, so the group have been smart enough to take their time finding their sound. Either way, Asylum has certainly whetted our appetite.

Catch Vended live at the forthcoming Knotfest events in Iowa (September 25) and Los Angeles (November 5). Keep an on Vended's site for more information.