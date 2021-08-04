Vertex Effects promises Dumble-style 'drive tones in a pedalboard-friendly package with its updated Ultraphonix pedal

California-based effects pedal maker Vertex Effects has unveiled an updated version of its Ultraphonix overdrive pedal.

The MKII version of the Ultraphonix is noticeably slimmer than its predecessor, but aims to do the same job – give guitarists a taste of the powerful, dynamic, crystal-clear overdrive tones produced by the legendary guitar amps made by Alexander Dumble.

Aside from the smaller enclosure, the all-analog Ultraphonix MKII boasts a new Level control that adjusts the volume of the signal at the input stage, allowing users to get bite out of the pedal no matter what kind of pickups their guitar happens to be fitted with.

Otherwise, the rest of the original Ultraphonix's control set remains the same, but for some new names – the Gain knob is now the Ratio knob and the Volume knob is now the Master knob, while the original's Filter control retains its name on the MKII.

Elsewhere, the pedal – which was modeled after four actual Dumble Overdrive Specials – features top-mounted jacks and true bypass switching, and operates on 9VDC power.

Those who crave the mythical Dumble 'drive tone but, understandably, don't want to sell their house to buy one, will be happy to know that the Ultraphonix Special Overdrive MKII is available now for $199.

To grab one, head on over to Vertex Effects.