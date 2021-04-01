Vertex’s Boost MKII is a slim, single-knob “boost plus”

Los Angeles-based pedal company Vertex has unveiled the new Boost MKII, a single-knob design that functions as a “boost plus,” with a top-mounted 1/8" TRS jack that allows the unit to be used as a VOL/EXP controller, dual-buffer interface and FX loop buffer in addition to an ultra-linear clean boost pedal.

The original Vertex Boost hit shelves in 2014 and made fans out of session greats like Robben Ford and Michael Thompson. The MKII version is 1/3 smaller and offers two high-quality buffers in place of the original’s single buffer.

The Boost MKII boasts +16dB of ultra-transparent level over unity gain, and will “drive your amp into saturation or gives your solos a squeaky-clean level bump.”

For more information head to Vertex Effects.