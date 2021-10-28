Viagra Boys founding guitarist Benjamin Vallé dies aged 47

Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have announced the death of their founding guitarist, Benjamin Vallé.

Taking to social media yesterday to share the news, the band wrote: “It brings [us] great sadness to say that our beloved friend and founding member of Viagra Boys, Benjamin, has passed. Benjamin was loving, kind, and the sweet memories we have together are countless...

“Benjamin or 'Benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and [we] will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together.

The statement continues: “Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one the good ones. I hope you’re somewhere up in space telling bad jokes to an alien. Goodnight [Benjamin]. [We'll] love you forever.”

A post shared by viagra boys (@viagraboys)

Formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 2015, Viagra Boys have released two studio albums to date: Street Worms (2018) and Welfare Jazz – which arrived earlier this year – both on independent Stockholm label YEAR0001.

Also comprising vocalist Sebastian Murphy, bassist Henrik Höckert, drummer Tor Sjödén, saxophonist Oskar Carls and synth player Martin Ehrencrona, the band's sound is driven by Vallé's ultra-dirty, super-tight electric guitar playing, highlighted in songs like Sports, Down in the Basement and Slow Learner.

The latter track was selected to feature on the 2020 remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Writing on his personal Instagram page, Sebastian Murphy says in a new post (translated from Swedish): “Rest in peace my beloved Benjamin. See you in the cosmos.”

A post shared by Sebastian Murphy (@murphysthlm)

Oskar Carls also writes: “Eternally grateful to have met you and shared the stage together.”