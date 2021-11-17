Vidami launches the Vidami Blue, a wireless Bluetooth looper pedal that can navigate YouTube videos, DAWs and more

With the wealth of online guitar lesson videos on YouTube, any technique, scale or song you want to learn is available at a mere few clicks of the mouse.

However, navigating these videos can often prove troublesome, due to the need to keep taking your hands off the guitar to pause, rewind or slow down specific sections.

California-based company Vidami sought to eliminate these practice limitations last year when it launched its innovative Video Looper pedal, which allowed guitarists to control YouTube videos with their feet, leading to fewer disruptions while learning. And now, the brand has offered up its latest invention, the Vidami Blue.

Featuring wireless Bluetooth connectivity (and compatible with desktop and laptop computers, iPads and iPhones), not only is this new device, like its predecessor, able to control YouTube videos – as well as videos from over 35 other guitar learning websites – it also packs both a DAW Control mode and a tab scrolling mode for use with apps and sites including Onsong, ForScore, Ultimate Guitar and Songster.

In DAW Control mode, guitarists can record, add new tracks, jump forward and back, add a metronome and more in most major digital audio workstations. The tab scrolling mode is geared not only to those learning songs, but also to live performers looking to navigate digital sheet music on-the-fly.

(Image credit: Vidami)

“We are incredibly excited to release the Vidami Blue,” said Wayne Jones, co-founder of Vidami. “As professional musicians and designers, our goal at Vidami has remained constant: to build intuitive and inspiring tools that meet musicians where they’re already learning, performing and creating.

“And with the Vidami Blue, we have realized a vision of the ideal practice/performing/recording tool that we’ve always wanted to use ourselves. Now, you can learn a new song on Monday through YouTube, record original tracks in your favorite DAW on Wednesday, then read electronic charts on your iPad at a gig on the weekend, all with a single wireless device.”

The Vidami Blue is available now for preorder for $199. For more information, head to Vidami.