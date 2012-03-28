Video: 3 Inches of Blood Discuss Their New Album, 'Long Live Heavy Metal'

Last week, 3 Inches of Blood stopped by Guitar World HQ to shoot some Licks of the Day, and talk about their new album, Long Live Heavy Metal. In the below video, guitarists Justin Hagberg and Shane Clark show off some new riffs and give us the low-down on their new album.

The band are currently on the road as part of the Metalliance Tour, which also features Devildriver, The Faceless, Dying Fetus, Job For A Cowboy and Impending Doom. You can get all of the tour dates here.

Long Live Heavy Metal is out now via Century Media.