NAMM 2012: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Discusses His Signature Fender Strat, Agile's AmpKit App and Lick of the Day

Yesterday, Guitar World met up with Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the Agile booth the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California.

Shepherd discussed his new signature model Fender Stratocaster and Agile's AmpKit app for iPad and iPhone. The app offers several amp tones and cabinet configurations, plus a host of effects and more. He also talks about Guitar World's Lick of the Day of app, which recently celebrated its one millionth download.

