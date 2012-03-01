Video: AC/DC Perform "Riff Raff" with Brian Johnson in 1996

It's nice to see AC/DC taking an interest in social media, as the band have recently revamped their official Facebook page, taking advantage of the new timeline to fill in their history over the years and share some cool footage with fans.

Among the first videos posted was the below clip of the band performing "Riff Raff" with Brian Johnson in 1996 for VH1 Uncut.

"Riff Raff," which is taken from 1978's Powerage, is a rare cut to hear Johnson sing these days, with "Sin City" typically the only song from that album still played regularly by the band.

Enjoy!