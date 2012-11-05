Video: Aerosmith Post Footage of Boston Concert

Earlier today, Aeroforce One touched down in Boston, Massachusetts, as Aerosmith performed a live set outside of 1325 Commonwealth Ave., where the band lived in their early years. In case you missed it, the band have uploaded a stream of the entire show, and you can watch it below.

Tomorrow, Aerosmith will release Music from Another Dimension!, their 15th studio album and first album of all-original material since 2001's Just Push Play.

For the full story on the triumphant return of "America's rock band," stay tuned for the holiday issue of Guitar World, which officially hits newsstands next Tuesday. Check out a sneak peek at the cover below the video!