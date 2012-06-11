Video: Alice Cooper Covers Lady Gaga at Bonnaroo

At this past weekend's Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee, veteran shock rocker Alice Cooper threw fans a curveball by covering "Born This Way" by pop songstress Lady Gaga. You can watch video footage of the performance below.

It should come as no surprise that Cooper would choose to cover Lady Gaga, as he called the pop star "the female Alice Cooper" in an interview last year.

"She totally gets it," he said. "She created a character named Lady Gaga and wrote songs for Lady Gaga, just as I write songs for Alice. But when you meet her offstage, she's nothing like that person… and neither am I."

Alice Cooper released his latest album, Welcome 2 My Nightmare, last September.