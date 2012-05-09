Video: Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp Jam on "Whole Lotta Love" and "Brown Sugar"

The Dark Shadows premiere party took place Monday night, May 7, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Among the festivities was a star-studded jam session featuring the film's star, Johnny Depp, with Alice Cooper (who has a small part in the film) and Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steven Tyler.

The makeshift band played a range of classic rock tunes, including an assortment of Cooper's hits, The Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar," Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall," The Beatles' "Come Together" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."

The movie will be released in theaters nationwide on May 11.

Check out some fan-filmed footage of the band playing "Whole Lotta Love" and "Brown Sugar" below.