Video and Photo Gallery: The Doors Launch Interactive iPad App

The Doors are once again poised to break on through with a first-of-its-kind iPad app, The Doors, available exclusively on the App Store.

Released by Warner Music Group’s Rhino Entertainment, the app brings the band’s story to life with an unprecedented immersive experience that delves deeply into every aspect of the Doors’ career with interactive content, unpublished band images and artwork, rare videos, music and more.

The Doors was conceived and produced by Elektra Records founder and Warner Music legend Jac Holzman, who signed the Doors to the label in 1966, and Robin Hurley; along with the participation of drummer John Densmore, guitarist Robby Krieger and keyboardist Ray Manzarek, and the estate of Jim Morrison.

“The genesis of this project began with a desire to digitize the boxed set, to use new technology to improve upon a much-loved fan experience. It made total sense to choose the Doors. They have always been ‘ahead of the curve’ artists and their story is one of the great sagas in rock,” Holzman says. “Together with the band, we tell a compelling tale using materials from the Doors’ own archives and the Warner Music vault plus the hundreds of other sources we chased down — a wealth of treasures including previously unseen photos, fresh interviews, and behind the scenes insights and reflections."

An intimate portrait of the band enjoying a drink at the Hard Rock Café — taken by legendary photographer Henry Diltz during a shoot for the Morrison Hotel album — greets visitors on the home page and guides them on a journey through the living history of one of rock’s most fascinating and incendiary groups.

The Doors app is divided into several sections, with the The Story button leading to the true centerpiece, proving endlessly intriguing for both veteran fans and new initiates with hundreds of photos, videos, and interviews. All six albums recorded by the original Doors foursome, as well as the two albums recorded later by the Doors as a trio, are spotlighted here through essays from counterculture icons including Patti Smith and Hunter S. Thompson, Doors historians such as David Fricke, Greil Marcus, and archivist David Dutkowski.

Among the other centerpieces of The Story section is a graphic novelization of the notorious Miami Incident, where Morrison was falsely accused of exposing himself during a 1969 concert. The infamous episode comes to life here through drawings by award-winning comic book artist Dean Haspiel, words by Adam Holzman (son of Jac), and rare audio of Morrison recorded during the show.

The app features more than 500 images including band photos, album art, singles, international releases and memorabilia (posters, ticket stubs, advertisements, press releases, contracts, and related correspondence).

The Doors app costs $4.99 and is available at the App Store or at this location.