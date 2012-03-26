Video: Andy Timmons Band Perform The Beatles' "Within You Without You" at Iridium

Here's a video of the Andy Timmons Band -- featuring former Danger Danger guitarist Andy Timmons, of course -- performing The Beatles' "Within You Without You" at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York City on Monday, March 19.

Timmons and his band performed their entire 2011 album -- Andy Timmons Band Plays Sgt. Pepper -- at the show. The set included "Within You Without You" (watch below), "Lovely Rita," "Getting Better" "Fixing A Hole," "A Day In the Life" and the rest of the original 1967 Beatles album, plus other songs.

Andy Timmons Band Plays Sgt. Pepperwas chosen as a GuitarWorld.com staff pick for one of the best releases of 2011.

Iridium scores a lot of great, guitar-based shows, and they have a big one coming up in May: Former Rolling Stone (and Bluesbreaker) Mick Taylor will be at Iridium May 9 to May 14.

The final night, May 14, will mark the launch of "Guitar World & The Iridium Present," a new monthly series highlighting the world's best guitarists performing with The Les Paul Trio. Head here for more details -- or visit Iridium's Facebook page.