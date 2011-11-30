Video: Asking Alexandria Whipped Into Shape by the Ultimate Warrior

When former professional wrestler the Ultimate Warrior agreed to contribute vocals to Asking Alexandria's last album, the band probably thought nothing of repaying the favor and appearing on Warrior's TV show. Maybe they should have.

The band will be appearing on an upcoming episode of The Warrior Show, in which the Ultimate Warrior -- who by the way legally changed his name to Warrior back in 1993 -- whips the band into shape through a grueling training regimen. You can check out a clip from the show below.