Video: Axl Rose Blames Slash, Management for Late Shows

That Metal Show will be airing a lengthy interview with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose tonight, November 11, on VH1 Classic. Clips of the show have already been posted around the Internet to build anticipation, and the one below is particularly interesting.

In the video, Axl Rose firmly places the blame for the band's reputation of starting shows extremely late on the shoulders of Slash and the band's management from the Use Your Illusion days.

"I only went on tour for three reasons: my manager had booked a tour without authorization… then, I'm gonna be sued for it. He was also telling me if Slash dies of heroin, or whatever, it's my fault. And Slash pushing me. I should have not agreed to do that tour, but didn't know how to get out of it."

Axl did take some of the heat though, adding: "Not complaining, or to be a wuss or whatever, just a lot of times, day of show for some reason, everything starts going wrong. People are making mistakes… you’re making mistakes, and nobody even knows why."